Selena Gomez Clears Things Up After Fans Accuse Her Of Making Fun Of Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is shutting down rumours that she threw shade at Hailey Bieber.

After Selena posted a look at her skin care routine on TikTok earlier this week, some fans accused her of subtly mocking a video that Hailey had posted just hours earlier.

Selena – whose 2019 song Lose You To Love Me was widely thought to be about Justin Bieber – took to her comments section to clear the air about the misunderstanding.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” Selena commented on her video, as seen in a screenshot from a fan.

Still, some fans continued to speculate about possible tension between Selena and Hailey, given the timing of Selena’s video.

“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one commenter wrote on Selena’s TikTok video. “Wait ... is she tryna make fun of you know who,” another commenter wrote.

The Wizards of Waverly Place leading lady later turned off comments on the video.

Selena said goodbye to her on-and-off relationship with Justin months before he wedded Hailey. The couple have been married since 2018.

Over the years, fans have theorised that Selena and Hailey Bieber hold resentment toward each other, but the two women have always denied the rumours.

Last month, Hailey addressed the issue in a TikTok, pleading with trolls to finally let the drama end.

“Leave me alone at this point,” she said. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request.”