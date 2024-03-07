Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Social Media Rumours About Her Marriage To Husband Justin

Hailey and Justin Bieber pictured in New York in August 2023 Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has a strong message for anyone speculating about the state of her marriage to husband Justin.

Since their wedding six years ago, the couple have regularly been at the centre of online conspiracy theories and speculation on social media about their relationship.

This was exacerbated even further last month, when Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin reposted a cryptic message asking fans to pray for his daughter and her famous husband.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Hailey posted a message on her Instagram story, which read: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air. Come from the land of delusion.

“So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false.”

“Sorry to spoil it,” she then joked.

Hailey Bieber went on Instagram to shut down false rumors! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9LELowx9Dp — haileybfits (@haileybfits) March 6, 2024

Last week, Hailey posted an emotional message on Instagram to mark her husband’s 30th birthday.

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast,” she wrote. “Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

Although they’d known each other for years before their friendship took a romantic turn, Justin and Hailey had only been dating for a matter of weeks when they announced their engagment in 2018.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York a few months later, when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.