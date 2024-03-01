Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Grammys Variety via Getty Images

Stephen Baldwin has caused some concern after sharing an Instagram Reel asking to pray for his daughter Hailey and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

A video originally made by pastor Victor Marx on Monday and later posted to Stephen’s Instagram Story feed, showed the actor’s son-in-law singing and playing guitar. A caption in the video also contained a message from the preacher to his followers.

Alongside the video, Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, wrote: “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

Stephen’s repost did not offer any additional context but a caption from Marx offered a bit more insight.

In his caption, the pastor said he and his wife pray with Hailey Bieber’s mother, Kennya Baldwin, “often,” adding: “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

“Also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” Marx wrote. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for both Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, as well as for Stephen Baldwin.

Although they’d known each other for years before their relationship became romantic, Justin and Hailey had only been dating for a matter of weeks when they became engaged in 2018.