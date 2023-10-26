Hailey Bieber Shares Thoughts On 'Disheartening' Pregnancy Rumours

Hailey Bieber Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber says she isn’t expecting a baby with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, but is fed up with the “disheartening” gossip.

In an interview with GQ this week, the model and Rhode founder shared how she’s been emotionally affected by internet trolls spreading rumors about her body.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Bieber said in the interview published Tuesday. “There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’”

She added: “It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.’”

Bieber notably debunked baby rumours in April 2022 after the flowing gown she wore at the 2022 Grammys prompted speculation that she was pregnant and trying to hide it.

She shut down the hearsay at the time with one simple comment on Instagram: “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

The model celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary with the “Stay” singer last month. She told GQ that when the time comes for them to welcome their first child, the internet “will be the last to know.”

“[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to,” she explained. “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Bieber remarked that it’s “hilarious how much people fucking care.”

“Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let’s just let it be that,” she said.

Though she promised that her critics won’t be the first to hear of any baby news, she told Vogue Arabia in 2018 that having little ones is now a “closer reality” for her and the Grammy-winning singer, who first met in 2009.

Bieber reiterated her desire to become a mom earlier this year while speaking with The Sunday Times but said she had one reservation about bringing a child into this world.

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she explained at the time.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” Bieber added. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”