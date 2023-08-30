Entertainment uk celebrityJustin BieberHailey Bieber

The Biebers Wore Wildly Different Outfits To Krispy Kreme, But Only One Got Dunked On

The photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber are truly a-glaze-ing.
Elyse Wanshel
One looked fresh out of the oven, while the other looked like day-old pastries.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were photographed wearing hilariously mismatched outfits to a Krispy Kreme in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Hailey truly served in a stunning red dress and heels, while Justin was... also there, in sweats and yellow Crocs.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images

To be fair, Justin’s fit seemed more like perfectly appropriate attire for a typical doughnut run.

But Hailey was the one truly dressed up for the occasion.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images

The pair visited Krispy Kreme for a press event for Hailey’s Rhode skin care line.

Hailey is currently promoting a new strawberry glaze flavor of her popular Peptide Lip Treatment line ― hence the dress’s berry-inspired colour, and the choice to hold the event at a doughnut shop.

With this knowledge in mind, many people on X (formerly Twitter) felt the two-time Grammy winner’s look was perhaps a bit a-dough-lescent...

There were also some hints of #discourse about the gender and social dynamics suggested by the couple’s offbeat, asymmetrical looks.

To gobble up the memes, just scroll down!

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

