Selena Gomez Speaks Out After Fans Bombard Hailey Bieber With Death Threats

Selena Gomez has urged her fans to stop bombarding Hailey Bieber with “hateful negativity”.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the Same Old Love singer – who is most-followed woman on the social media – said that Hailey had contacted her to reveal the harassment she’d received online, including death threats.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want all this to stop.”

The two women have long been pitted against one another by fans due to the fact Selena was previously in a long-term relationship with Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber.

While last year they posed for a photo together in what many interpreted as a way of quashing reports of tension between them, they sparked plenty of conversation last month after many people inferred that a photo of Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner was a subtle dig at Selena.

The post blew up, prompting Selena to take a break from social media. “I’m 30 and am too old for this,” she claimed at the time.

Returning to TikTok a week later, the Only Murders In The Building star wrote: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Selena and Justin dated on-and-off for around eight years, until they split for good in March 2018.