Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber End Years Of Justin Drama With One Photo

Selena Gomez and Hayley Bieber Getty

Belieb it or not, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have put the past behind them once and for all.

For years, many fans have ruthlessly pitted the two women against each other for daring to date the same very famous pop star.

Despite Hailey being happily married to husband Justin Bieber since 2018, a certain part of the internet can’t get over the singer’s past long-term, on-again-but-now-very-off-again romance with Selena.

Advertisement

Weeks after both called out the online hate circulating around them, Selena and Hailey have sent another clear message to fans, posing for their first public photo together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night.

While the two arrived separately at the star-studded event, which honoured industry legends like Julia Roberts and Spike Lee, they cosied up inside the venue.

In photos taken at the event, the two pose cheek to cheek, with Selena holding Hailey by the waist in another snap.

Advertisement

The moment was captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who shared the pic of the duo in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon alongside the caption, “plot twist.”

Selena wore a black tuxedo jacket and matching pants to the gala, while Hailey arrived in a chocolate brown cut-out gown by Saint Laurent.

The photo comes after both stars have spoken candidly about the rumors and toxicity that have tied them together for years.

Hailey addressed the critics of her relationship with her husband in a tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, shutting down speculation that there was any overlap between their two relationships.

“When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point,” she explained. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Advertisement

Selena (left) and Hailey arrive at the Academy Museum Gala. Getty

Hailey said she’s been targeted for years by fans rooting for Justin and Selena to get back together, which she said resulted in her “having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore”.

She also made it clear that she’s spoken with the Rare Beauty founder privately, insisting there is no unspoken feud between the two.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey insisted. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

Selena promptly addressed Hailey’s comments following the interview, instructing any so-called fans to cease social media attacks in her name.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the Only Murders In The Building star said in the video on her TikTok account.

“All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

“If you support Rare,” Selana continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is ― words matter. Truly matter.”

She added: “So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.

Advertisement