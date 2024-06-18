Justin Timberlake Arrested On DWI-Related Charges

Justin Timberlake Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Police officers have confirmed that Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

A police spokesperson told BBC News that the Cry Me A River singer was arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor, New York on Monday night.

The former Nsync singer is reportedly due in court on Tuesday for arraignment, according to a Sag Harbor Justice Court official (via Newsday).

Further information was not immediately available, but the police said details would be disclosed later on Tuesday.

HuffPost UK has also contacted Justin Timberlake’s team for comment.

The New York State court system’s website describes a DWI as a crime that is “strictly enforced in New York State”.

“Penalties include loss of driving privileges, fines and possible jail time,” the website also reads.

Justin is currently in the middle of his Forget Me Tomorrow world tour, which began at the end of April, and most recently stopped in Miami on Saturday night.

His next date on the jaunt is scheduled to take place in Chicago on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June, before planned dates at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden next week.

Justin Timberlake on stage in Canada earlier this year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The world tour – which is due to arrive in the UK this summer – comes off the back of Justin’s sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which marked his return to releasing music after a six-year gap.

Everything I Thought It Was reached number five in the UK upon its release in March, peaking one place higher in the charts across the Atlantic.

