NSYNC Just Gave Fans The News They've Been Waiting 21 Years For, And They Are Not OK

After getting people talking with their joint appearance at this week’s MTV VMAs, *NSYNC have just made an announcement that’s sent fans into meltdown.

Yes, the 2000s boyband are back with their first new music together in 21 years.

Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass have reunited to record the single Better Place.

The song is set to feature on the soundtrack of the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together.

*NSYNC’s announcement was previously hinted at in teaser posters for the film – which is released on 17 November – featuring a QR code directing people to a snippet of the song.

The group also added to the speculation by sharing a social media video on Wednesday, where they lip-synced to an iconic scene from Friends, in which Rachel and Joey discuss Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship.

A longer clip of Better Place can now be heard in the official trailer for Trolls Band Together:

Needless to say, the news has sent *NSYNC’s OG fans into full-on, nostalgia-induced meltdown...

Earlier this week, all five members of the band came together at the MTV VMAs, where they presented Taylor Swift with one of her nine awards.

*NSYNC previously made an appearance at the same event 10 years ago, and also reunited at their Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2018.

In their pop heyday, the band released 18 singles between 1996 and 2002, including hits Bye, Bye, Bye and It’s Gonna Be Me.