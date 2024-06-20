Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Singer's DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake at the premiere of Trolls Band Together last year VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s legal team has vowed to “vigorously” defend the singer following his arrest earlier this week.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Cry Me A River singer was driving in Sag Harbor in New York’s Hamptons, when he was pulled over by a police officer after failing to stop at a stop sign, and was later charged with a drunk-driving misdemeanour.

Court papers reported on by the AP news agency claimed: “[Justin’s] eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

After being arrested and taken into police custody, Justin apparently declined a breathalyser test, and was released without bond on Tuesday.

Justin Timberlake in his mugshot photo Handout via Getty Images

Edward Burke Jr, a member of Justin’s legal team, subsequently told Metro: “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations.

“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Justin is currently in the middle of his Forget Me Tomorrow world tour, which began at the end of April, and is next due to stop in Chicago on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June,, before more planned dates at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden next week.

The world jaunt – which is due to come to the UK later in the summer – comes off the back of Justin’s sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which marked his return to releasing music after a six-year gap.