Justine Greening, Former Tory Cabinet Minister: Allegations Against Boris Johnson 'Deeply Concerning'

Former Conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening has described the allegations made by women against Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “deeply concerning”. Greening, who now sits as an independent MP, told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that the accusations raised questions about “character and integrity.” Johnson’s relationship with women has been brought to the fore in the past week, as he dismissed the concerns of female MPs as “humbug” in the House of Commons, and his “friendship” with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri saw him referred to the police watchdog over concerns about a misuse of public funds during his time as mayor of London.

The most recent allegations against the prime minister were made on Sunday, when journalist Charlotte Edwardes said Johnson had squeezed her thigh under the table during a private lunch at the offices of The Spectator 20 years ago. She also claims that he did the same to another female journalist. A spokesperson for Number 10 said on Sunday evening that the allegations were “untrue”. Greening said: “I can’t comment on those accusations, but they are deeply concerning, and in a sense they go to the heart of this question about character and integrity of people in public life and what standards the electorate have a right to expect.” Greening said it was up to Number 10 to “decide how they respond to them, I’m saying I do think there’s a question of character and integrity, and that also goes so far as a prime minister being straight with the British public about what he’s asking Europe for on their behalf.” Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, meanwhile, said she believed the prime minister’s denial of Edwardes’ allegation. The former women and equalities minister told HuffPost UK at a party conference fringe event in Manchester: “The prime minister and Downing Street have made it very clear that there isn’t any truth in those allegations and I support the prime minister and believe him in that.”

