We Genuinely Can't Stop Watching These Ridiculous Musical Remixes Of Kamala Harris' Laugh

Kamala Harris via Associated Press

Pop fans have been getting creative after an old clip of Kamala Harris has resurfaced and quickly gained viral status.

The snippet in question comes from a White House event in 2023, in which she declared: “My mother used to… she would give us a hard time sometimes. And she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’.”

Advertisement

With her signature laugh, Harris then added: “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Harris’ comments resurfaced on social media, beginning with TikTok, earlier this month, but it’s only in the last few days that people have been giving the clip a musical twist.

It all appeared to start with this twist on the introduction to Kesha’s Blow incorporating the vice president’s laughter, which has now racked up more than three million views on X (formerly Twitter):

Advertisement

Since then, though, people have been letting their imaginations run wild, with Kamala Harris-inspired remixes of everyone from Beyoncé and Madonna to Lana Del Rey and the Spice Girls.

Check out some of our faves below:

america has a ijbol problem pic.twitter.com/WFb1U1AFVp — tyler ♱ (@mimiscatalog) July 16, 2024

Gimme More ft. Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/Wx1rVwa3o5 — 💖 #1 PIGTINA ENDER (@Saweetney) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

this trend is a disease pic.twitter.com/aBWzW9XjMP — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) July 16, 2024

I think I did something. pic.twitter.com/jDDX0rNucC — LanaTrailer (@lanatrailer) July 16, 2024

YOU THINK YOU JUST FELL OUT OF A COCONUT TREE??? pic.twitter.com/LgAOuVDmhR — ☆jayy☆ (@slvt4doja) July 17, 2024

Advertisement

I CAN’T FUCKING BREATHEEEE pic.twitter.com/4RMEBLpjtp — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) July 16, 2024

yeah 360, you think you just you just fell out of a coconut tree? pic.twitter.com/Skd5mv0bm9 — matt (@SUCHATYR4NT) July 17, 2024

me liking all of the videos that have kamala harris’ laugh dubbed in songs pic.twitter.com/HqWbV6VJCN — daniel | #teamangie #teamroxxxy (@lgbtvelour) July 17, 2024

me liking every single Kamala ijbol edit on my feed pic.twitter.com/olVoV6mWhm — Ryan (@theryanprhodes) July 17, 2024

All these Kamala IJBOL coconut song remixes are gonna be such a lifeline during the second Trump presidency pic.twitter.com/QwQBg8ujt4 — Tony (@AntMelia94) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

The clip comes from Harris’ speech in May 2023, while swearing in the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.