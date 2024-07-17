We Genuinely Can't Stop Watching These Ridiculous Musical Remixes Of Kamala Harris' Laugh

Pop fans have been getting creative after an old clip of Kamala Harris has resurfaced and quickly gained viral status.
The snippet in question comes from a White House event in 2023, in which she declared: “My mother used to… she would give us a hard time sometimes. And she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’.”
With her signature laugh, Harris then added: “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”
Harris’ comments resurfaced on social media, beginning with TikTok, earlier this month, but it’s only in the last few days that people have been giving the clip a musical twist.
It all appeared to start with this twist on the introduction to Kesha’s Blow incorporating the vice president’s laughter, which has now racked up more than three million views on X (formerly Twitter):
Since then, though, people have been letting their imaginations run wild, with Kamala Harris-inspired remixes of everyone from Beyoncé and Madonna to Lana Del Rey and the Spice Girls.
Check out some of our faves below:
While the “coconut tree” quote, attributed to her mother, has wound up becoming the speech’s stand-out moment, Forbes claimed that Harris was making a point that none of us “just live in a silo”, and that we all contribute to a wider “context”.