Kim Kardashian has discussed her reaction to Kanye West’s controversial “slavery is a choice” comments, admitting that there were “screams [and] cries for days” after her husband’s now infamous TMZ interview.

The reality star’s reaction to Kanye’s comments was first addressed on his new album, ‘Ye’, when he rapped on ‘Wouldn’t Leave’: “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all, I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave.”