Kim Kardashian has discussed her reaction to Kanye West’s controversial “slavery is a choice” comments, admitting that there were “screams [and] cries for days” after her husband’s now infamous TMZ interview.
The reality star’s reaction to Kanye’s comments was first addressed on his new album, ‘Ye’, when he rapped on ‘Wouldn’t Leave’: “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all, I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave.”
Speaking on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards, Kim confirmed that Kanye’s description of her reaction was correct.
“But he always calms me down,” she told Extra. “And I know his heart so I knew that he’d have that chance to explain himself when the time is right.
“This time I wasn’t so calm but you know.... I knew what he meant and I know his heart so after about a week, I was calm. I think he explained it well in the song.”
Kim also revealed that she had an emotional reaction when she first heard the song in question, ‘Wouldn’t Leave’, adding: “I cried because it is a lot of what we went through.”
‘Ye’, Kanye’s eighth studio album, was met with mixed reviews from critics with some praising it as “art” while others were left unimpressed.
The rapper unveiled the album to journalists and his peers with a special listening party held in Wyoming, at the remote studio where he worked on the record.