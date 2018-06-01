Following Kim Kardashian West’s meeting with Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, the internet is ablaze with incredulity and scorn. In fact, the encounter had a more personal motive for Kim. After viewing a video on Mic about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother imprisoned for life in 1997 for a first time, non-violent drugs offence, the reality TV star felt something must be done. Kim had found a social #konscience.

Kim has rarely championed causes in the past - her primary concern, and the way she makes a living, is by focusing on herself. An unabashed narcissist, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians released her book Selfish in 2015, featuring over 400 pages of intimate selfies. There were already glimpses though, of Kim’s moral compass. In the same year she published Selfish, Kim wrote an op-ed for Time, in which she lobbied the Obama administration to recognise the 1915 Armenian massacre as Genocide (her paternal great-great-grandparents fled Armenia in 1914). Following the Parkland school shooting in February, Kim tweeted her support for gun control, saying “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will.” It has since garnered over 98,000 retweets. But it was the Johnson case that finally provoked Kim into taking direct action, moving from tweets and hashtags to a real-life meeting at the White House.