Kim Kardashian And Donald Trump Meet To Discuss Prison Reform And Sentencing

Donald Trump has shared a photo with Kim Kardashian, taken in the Oval office, following their meeting on Wednesday.

The two met to discuss prison reform, a cause close to Kim’s heart ever since she first became aware of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offence.

After their meeting, which coincided with Johnson’s birthday, Trump posted a photo of himself and Kim on his Twitter page, showing himself grinning next to a decidedly more stern-looking Kim.