Kim Kardashian has accused the media of pushing a mental health narrative around her husband Kanye West after he posted a stream of consciousness on Twitter, where he voiced support for Donald Trump. The reality star claimed many people were trying to “demonise” her husband with their commentary on his tweets, where he has been painted as “erratic”. During his social media spree, Kanye covered many topics including his fashion label Yeezy, his family and his support for the US president, who he called his “brother”.

In one tweet he wrote: “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We both have dragon energy. He is my brother.” He also posted a Trump-signed Make America Great Again hat.

He then claimed Kim had instructed him to make it “clear to everyone” that he doesn’t “agree with everything Trump does”, adding he doesn’t “agree 100%” with anyone but himself.

Kim then took to Twitter herself to slam how reports of Kanye’s tweets had been covered in the media, which also came amid a backlash from some of his fans for verbalising his support of Trump. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was also quick to insist they had “very different views” on the president. She wrote: “To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair. “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She continued: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

Speaking about Kanye’s support of Trump, Kim went on: “Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics. “Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time.” She added: “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself weighed in on the matter, thanking Kanye and calling his tweets “very cool”.

There had been speculation Kanye’s Twitter thread had lost him nine million of his 27 million followers, but this rumour has actually turned out to be false. A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge: “We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.” It is far from the first time Kanye has spoken about Trump positively, as during a live show back in November 2016, he said he would have voted for him, if he’d have voted in the last election at all. “I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” Kanye told fans during Saint Pablo tour. “But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.” He then urged African-Americans to “stop focusing on racism” because “this world is racist, OK?” Ten months later, Kanye met Trump in person to “discuss multicultural issues”, stating: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” Trump later told journalists he thought the rapper was a “good man”, adding they had been “friends for a long time”.