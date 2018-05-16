Kim Kardashian West Removes Post Promoting Appetite Suppressant Lollipops Following Backlash

Kim Kardashian West is well-known for divulging details of her dieting antics on social media. But an Instagram ad for appetite suppressant lollipops, shared with her 111 million followers on Wednesday, has come under fire for promoting a “harmful” message.

Kardashian West shared a photo of herself with a lollipop in her mouth and wrote in the caption: “You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal.” She urged fans to take advantage of an offer, adding: “If you want to get your hands on some... you need to do it quick!”

Within hours of being shared, the post had been slammed by celebrities, nutritionists and charities alike. Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to brand Kardashian West a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls”, while eating disorder charity Beat told HuffPost UK it believes that widely promoting such products is “harmful”.

The 37-year-old has since removed the controversial post from social media.