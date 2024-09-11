Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in Kaos Netflix

Kaos star Nabhaan Rizwan is opening up about the making of the hit Netflix series.

Nabhaan plays Zeus’s son Dionysus in the show, which puts a modern spin on classic stories from Greek mythology.

When viewers first meet Dionysus, he’s living a hedonistic lifestyle befitting of the god of “pleasure, madness, and wild frenzy”, but as the story unfolds, he begins to seek more responsibility so his dad will take him more seriously.

Part of this comes from him caring for Orpheus’ cat, Dennis, which was a subject Nabhaan raised while speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of Kaos’ release.

“Fun fact about Dennis the kitten… there were six,” he revealed. “So, Dennis is a kitten. Kittens grow, and we shot over six months. So every two weeks, Dennis would get too big.”

Nabhaan also revealed that production had to get creative when it came to keeping up consistency.

“The first Dennis had a little white tuft right here on the neck,” he explained. “And so Dennises numbers two through six, we had to paint the little white tuft on.”

“Little Easter egg for you cat enthusiasts!” Nabhaan joked.

With many of us having already binged all eight episodes of Kaos, attention has now turned to whether a second season is on the cards.

So far, Netflix is yet to make a call, although Kaos creator Charlie Covell has admitted they’re keen to keep the show going.