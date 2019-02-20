Queer Eye ’s Tan France has defended Karl Largerfeld , amid conversation about how Chanel’s creative director has been remembered in the wake of his death.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Tan (the Fab Five’s fashion expert) shared a different take on Karl’s legacy and penchant for “very mean” putdowns.

“He was a man of a certain age and I think that he thought he could get away with some of his comments,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Some of those comments were very mean, but as far as his work goes, he was incredible.

“He was iconic and he was one of the most influential people in this industry.

“I will forgive him some of his comments because he was so impactful in what he did, and sometimes I think that people of a certain age get a pass if they’re going to make a comment.

“I don’t think it’s wise, but let’s forgive them or explain why it’s not right and move forward... and I won’t speak ill of the dead.”