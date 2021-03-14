Kate Garraway 'Doesn't Know' If Husband Derek Draper Will 'Ever Have Any Kind Of Life Again'

Kate Garraway has said she does not know if her husband Derek Draper will “have any kind of life again”. The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband has been in hospital since last March after contracting coronavirus. While he is now Covid-free and out of his induced coma, the effects of the virus have caused liver and pancreatic damage, while he also has holes in his lungs from pneumonia and has lost eight stone in weight. With Derek still in intensive care, Kate reflected on his year in hospital in a new interview with the Sunday Times Magazine.

Shutterstock Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured after she left the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019

She said: “The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in for ever. And I just thought, this is a horror story. “I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know.” Kate said Derek’s condition has deteriorated “dramatically” since she was last able to visit him at Christmas. Things had been looking more positive towards the end of last year when Kate was able to have fleeting moments of conversation with Derek. “I feel like he is in an ocean of unconsciousness and sometimes he comes up to the surface,” she said. “In the run-up to Christmas there were moments of consciousness where I felt like we were really communicating. But then the focus of the concentration disappears, and he’s gone.” Referencing a legal wrangle she is currently having over the control of Derek’s affairs due to not holding power of attorney, Kate continued: “Is he in a position to make a decision or not? Before Christmas, I felt like he did understand. But now I feel like he’s slipped back and I don’t really know what he believes, or feels.”

Getty The couple pictured in 2009