Labour Members Launch Fresh Bid To Deselect Brexiteer MP Kate Hoey

Labour Brexiteer Kate Hoey faces a fight for her political future as grassroots members launch a bid to have her suspended and barred from standing for the party again.

Vauxhall Momentum and the Stockwell ward of Hoey’s Constituency Labour Party both backed motions on Tuesday night calling for Jeremy Corbyn to remove the Labour whip immediately.

Hoey was among four Labour MPs who helped Theresa May stay in power by voting with the Government on customs so her key Brexit legislation could survive.

The MP has also further enraged her Constituency Labour Party (CLP) by co-signing an amendment with the DUP, which they say undermined the Good Friday Agreement.

A similarly-worded motion, which HuffPost UK understands will include claims that Hoey helped May avoid a General Election with her Tuesday night vote, will go before Vauxhall CLP’s general committee on Thursday.

Local Labour activist Jamie Green said: “Kate Hoey has propped up this Tory government at their weakest moment and has, with that vote, abandoned all right to call herself a Labour MP.

“Labour members and voters in Vauxhall deserve better than someone who will prop up the party of austerity, just so that she can help take this country off a cliff edge.

“She should do the right thing and trigger a by-election where she can, if she wishes, take her chances against a real Labour candidate.”

Hoey, however, was bullish about the move.

She told HuffPost UK: “Over my 29 years in Parliament, I have been censured many times by the CLP.

“The constituents are more important and most of them, even those who voted to Remain, support me as their MP.