Kate Hudson pictured earlier this month Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Kate Hudson has weighed in on the nepotism baby debate that’s taken over Hollywood and headlines, particularly since New York magazine declared 2022 “The Year of The Nepo Baby”.

The Glass Onion star, who is the daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actor Goldie Hawn (who counts Kurt Russell as her longtime partner), told The Independent in a new interview that she doesn’t “really care” about “the nepotism thing”.

Advertisement

A “nepo baby”, short for nepotism baby, is a famous figure whose success likely benefited from them having famous parents.

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” Kate told the newspaper. “People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood.”

Kate added: “Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’.

Advertisement

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is ― if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Kate Hudson with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Kate’s position is decidedly less defensive than other Hollywood stars, like Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie, who is the daughter of Psycho actor Janet Leigh and Some Like It Hot”star Tony Curtis, said that the “nepo baby” conversation was “designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt”.

“I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work,” the actor wrote on Instagram last week.

“I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”