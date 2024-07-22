Kate Hudson Has 2 Words To Describe Her Past Relationship With Nick Jonas

Kate Hudson via Associated Press

Kate Hudson has only nice things to say about her past fling with Nick Jonas.

The Glass Onion actor was questioned about her brief relationship with the singer during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week.

The two entertainers were linked in 2015 after Kate, then 36, broke off her three-year engagement from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. Nick, who was 21 at the time, had recently gotten out of a relationship with former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo.

“In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around ― including on this very show,” the host said. “Looking back on it now, how would you characterise that relationship?”

“A moment? A moment,” Kate replied after a bout of giggles. “Lovely, fun, kind. He’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Nick Jonas via Associated Press

Nick spoke about Kate in an interview with Complex back in 2016 and called her “incredible”.

“We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he said.

“But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Kate is now engaged to producer Danny Fujikawa, whom she began dating in 2016. They have a daughter named Rani, who is five.

The Mother’s Day actor was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, with whom she shares son Ryder. Kate and her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy, also have a son named Bingham together.

Nick tied the knot with actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018. The two have a daughter together named Malti.

Priyanka has described her husband much like Kate Hudson did, calling him an “old soul” while speaking at a conference in 2019.

“When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much,” the Quantico actor said. “I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ.’”