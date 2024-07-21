Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Hopes ‘Nobody Will Ever Read’ The Avengers Group Chat

Scarlett Johansson via Associated Press

The content of Scarlett Johansson’s group chat with her Avengers costars is more secretive than a S.H.I.E.L.D. mission.

When asked to confirm if the cast communicated through the private thread, she replied: “Yes, that’s true. But hopefully, nobody will ever read it.”

“Everything goes on in there,” the two-time Oscar nominee shared. “I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up.”

The classified chat’s members are the original six stars of The Avengers, who starred in four of the franchise’s films together between 2012 and 2019. Nearly all of the actors went on to receive their own solo movies, including Scarlett, who led 2021’s Black Widow.

Noting that the group is “like a family”, she explained: “We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us.”

The most recent Avengers movie, Endgame, was released in 2019 Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

“If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great,” she added.

Scarlett isn’t the only one from the Avengers gang to blow the lid off the private group chat.

In November 2022, Chris Hemsworth revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the pals used the chat to poke fun at Captain America star Evans after he was crowned People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” that year.

“We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’” Chris teased, referring to his fellow Chris’ cover photo pose in which his hands were behind his back.

“It was like, Downey said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat ... Filthy,” he added, laughing.