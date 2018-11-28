The friendship between royal sisters-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, has been called into question following an alleged feud about a bridesmaid fitting for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. According to The Sun, royal sources do not deny the dress incident took place, and it isn’t the first report in recent months to focus on how “different” the two women’s personalities are. News that Harry and Meghan are moving out of Kensington Palace to Windsor before the arrival of their baby in 2019 has added to speculation over a rift. But real-world sisters-in-law have come out in support of their royal counterparts, expressing solidarity for Kate and Meghan’s relationship. “I’m still in the first year of my marriage so I feel like I understand what Meghan is going through coming into a new family,” says 31-year-old Lucy Topping from Hampshire. “I’m sure, like me, Kate and Meghan love having each other there. “When you join a new family (especially a family as weird as the royals must be...) it’s nice to have another person who is an outsider and can empathise with what you’re going through in the early days. It’s not always easy.”

SIPA USA/PA Images

Topping says that she has a Whatsapp group with her sister-in-law, Angela, who came into her family when she married her husband in 2017, where they talk about everything from their day at work to what they are buying various family members for Christmas. “My family wouldn’t be the same without her.” Since November 2010, when Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family with her engagement to Prince William, there has been endless speculation about how non-royals fit into the firm’s dynamic. Not least when they are women. After the arrival of Meghan Markle, outed as Harry’s girlfriend in November 2016, press fever surrounding the inner workings of the family and possible tensions between the two women has only continued to grow. While we're unlikely ever to find out exactly what the two women think of each other – they seemed to be getting on brilliantly on their joint outing to Wimbledon in July, mind yo – they do share the unarguable bond of being sisters-in-law in one of the world’s most famous families. Other women told HuffPost UK what they love about this special relationship. Rachel Veevers, 28, from Cheltenham has two sisters-in-law, Claire (who is married to her brother Antony) and Dominika (who is engaged to her other brother Richard) and says she has very good relationships with both women.

(L-R) Claire, Rachel's mum Gill, Dominika and Rachel.