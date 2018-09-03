Kate Middleton Is Still The British Public's Favourite Royal Style Icon

In the last 12 months the Duchess of Cambridge has been in the headlines less for her wardrobe, and more for her third pregnancy and parenting.
But that hasn’t stopped her topping the list of royal fashion influencers, above the Queen and Meghan Markle, who came second, according to a new report from eBay.
Since 2017, the public have been searching for a range of Kate’s maternity styles, inspired by the looks she wore when pregnant with Prince Louis.
The number of searches for fuchsia pink tailored maternity coats tripled. While the Jenny Packham red smock dress she wore on the steps of the Lindo Wing, after giving birth, was also a highly searched for item.
The royal’s favoured designers including Jenny Packham and Alexander McQueen. While brand Seraphine witnessed a 20% rise in searches every year with even as many as 43 searches every hour on Ebay alone.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is known for breaking conventional style rules, came to a close second with her signature boat-neckline dresses.
The newlywed’s style inspired search peaked on her wedding day, as Meghan Markle’s Givenchy dress influenced a 60% increase on any one designer on eBay, with 55 searches per hour.
And her memorable Stella McCartney dress for the royal wedding reception doubled the number of searches for the fashion brand.
Unsurprisingly, the Queen also made it to the top five royal style influencers with her brooch collections gaining attention.
We hope that amazing lime green outfit also got some serious attention.