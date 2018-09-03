Kate Middleton Is Still The British Public's Favourite Royal Style Icon

In the last 12 months the Duchess of Cambridge has been in the headlines less for her wardrobe, and more for her third pregnancy and parenting.

But that hasn’t stopped her topping the list of royal fashion influencers, above the Queen and Meghan Markle, who came second, according to a new report from eBay.

Since 2017, the public have been searching for a range of Kate’s maternity styles, inspired by the looks she wore when pregnant with Prince Louis.

The number of searches for fuchsia pink tailored maternity coats tripled. While the Jenny Packham red smock dress she wore on the steps of the Lindo Wing, after giving birth, was also a highly searched for item.

