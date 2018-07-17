Looks We Love: Kate Middleton Looking Lovely In Lemon At Wimbledon Last Weekend

We Love…
The Duchess of Cambridge pictured in a ‘lemon’ summer midi dress by Dolce and Gabbana.
The Duchess arrived at the Wimbledon men’s final dressed effortlessly in a dress that is guaranteed to stand out on Centre Court watching Novak Djokovic play Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.
Although the D&G dress is retailed at $1,256.50 (£955), high street stores are selling dresses just like this summer must-have, for much more affordable prices that are perfect for the height of season.
Why It Works…
Not only does the cut of the dress compliment The Duchess’ figure, it also highlights one of summer’s key trends - ‘sunshine dressing’.
The bright, yellow dress is worn perfectly by Kate, whilst styled with a petite, grey handbag to complete the look.
Also Seen On…
Similar to The Duchess’ vibrant outfit choice, sister in-law Meghan Markle had been photographed wearing a yellow midi dress to the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception at the start of July.
Follow Their Lead…
If you feel like you are in need of a summer dress to brighten up your wardrobe, head over to Next for this Lipsy pleated midi dress that will ensure you stand out at any event (£36).
But if you feel like opting for a more relaxed style, check out New Look for this eye-catching wrap dress (£22.99), also available in plus sizes on Asos (£19.99).
For another beautiful plus size option, head over to Forever 21 for a twist-back midi dress that will be guaranteed to turn heads (£34).
And lastly, be sure to visit Dorothy Perkins a stunning alternative to The Duchess’ perfect summer-ready dress (£33.60).