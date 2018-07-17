Looks We Love: Kate Middleton Looking Lovely In Lemon At Wimbledon Last Weekend

We Love…

The Duchess of Cambridge pictured in a ‘lemon’ summer midi dress by Dolce and Gabbana.

The Duchess arrived at the Wimbledon men’s final dressed effortlessly in a dress that is guaranteed to stand out on Centre Court watching Novak Djokovic play Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.

Although the D&G dress is retailed at $1,256.50 (£955), high street stores are selling dresses just like this summer must-have, for much more affordable prices that are perfect for the height of season.