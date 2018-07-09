EDITION
    STYLE
    09/07/2018 17:05 BST

    Prince Louis' Christening Outfits: What Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Event

    Alexander McQueen designs make another appearance.

    While traditionally Prince Louis’ christening would have seen the 11-week old as the centre of attention, this wasn’t entirely the case. Instead eyes quickly moved from the sleeping prince to the outfits of both the Duchess of Cambridge and his aunt, Meghan Markle.

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a McQueen cream dress and white floral headpiece by Jane Taylor.  

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in shortly after the family of five. Meghan Markle wore a khaki green Ralph Lauren dress and structured hat by Stephen Jones, with matching heels. 

    Kensington Palace

    The Duchess of Cornwall, who entered the service with her husband Prince of Wales, wore a white A-line dress by Fiona Clare and a cream wide-brimmed Locke hat. 

    Kensington Palace

     

     

