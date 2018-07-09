While traditionally Prince Louis’ christening would have seen the 11-week old as the centre of attention, this wasn’t entirely the case. Instead eyes quickly moved from the sleeping prince to the outfits of both the Duchess of Cambridge and his aunt, Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a McQueen cream dress and white floral headpiece by Jane Taylor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in shortly after the family of five. Meghan Markle wore a khaki green Ralph Lauren dress and structured hat by Stephen Jones, with matching heels.
The Duchess of Cornwall, who entered the service with her husband Prince of Wales, wore a white A-line dress by Fiona Clare and a cream wide-brimmed Locke hat.