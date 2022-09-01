Kate Moss Reveals Johnny Depp Gifted Her First Diamonds 'Out The Crack Of His Arse'

Kate Moss has revealed that Johnny Depp gave her the first diamonds she ever owned and the actor had a very errrm, novel way of presenting them to her.

The model, who was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor between 1994 and 1998, recalled being given the luxe gift in an interview with British Vogue about her most famous looks.

Advertisement

Reflecting on a John Galliano white dress she wore in 1995, Kate said was given the item by the designer but had since lost it.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp pictured in 1998. PA Images via Getty Images

Turning her attention to the jewellery, she said: “And that diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned.”

She then added: “He pulled them out of the crack of his arse.”

What a charmer.

“We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

Advertisement

Kate later told presenter Lauren Laverne while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

The British Vogue interview also saw Kate admit she did not realise her famous so-called naked dress was see-through.

The catwalk star wore a sheer slip dress to Elite Models’ look of the year party in London in 1993, wearing only a black thong underneath.

Advertisement

“I did not know that this dress was see through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” she said.

“It was the flash that made it look naked cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see through.

“But obviously it was. I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it 30 years later … good dress good night.”