Rod Liddle Claims Labour MP Kate Osamor Is Only Successful 'Because Of The Colour Of Her Skin'

Rod Liddle has been labelled a “rampant racist” after suggesting that Labour MP Kate Osamor and her baroness mother have only reached prominent positions because of the colour of their skin.

In his latest column for The Sun newspaper, Liddle tore into Osamor after her son, Ishmael, was found to be working for her in her Edmonton constituency despite a conviction for drug possession.

Ishmael Osamor, 29, was caught with £2,500 worth of drugs at Bestival in 2017.

Liddle criticised the politician’s parenting, as well as that of her mother Martha Osamor, who was recently made a life peer in the House of Lords.

“What a fabulous family the Osamors are,” Liddle’s column titled, Labour Family’s Shame, began. “What a great parenting job both she and her daughter have done.

“And do you suppose that either would be in the positions they are now were it not for the colour of their skin?”

The controversial columnist added: “Then there’s Grandma Osamor, recently ennobled as Baroness Osamor of Tottenham and taking her seat in the House of Lords at your expense.”