Kate Osamor Resigns From Shadow Cabinet After 'Throwing Bucket Of Water At Reporter'

Kate Osamor has resigned as shadow international development secretary following a report she verbally abused a journalist from The Times and threw a bucket of water over him.

The Labour politician and Edmonton MP had been accused of misleading the public after she employed her son in her parliamentary office despite knowing he had been convicted for drug offences.

Ishmael Osamor, 29, was caught with £2,500 worth of drugs at Bestival in 2017.

The Labour Party had previously stated she knew nothing about her son’s case until after he was sentenced in October but The Times reports she in fact wrote to the judge during the trial asking for leniency.

The Times report of the revelations contained an account of what happened when the paper tried to get comment from Osamor on Friday. It read:

“At her home last night Ms Osamor told reporter for The Times, who asked for her response to the story, that she “should have come down here and with a bat and smashed your face in”. She told him the “fuck off”, threw a bucket of water at him and called police after accusing him of stalking her.”

In a statement, Osamor said: “I am resigning my position as Shadow International Development Secretary to concentrate on supporting my family through the difficult time we have been experiencing.

“I remain fully committed to our programme or creating a society that works for the many, not the privileged few, and will continue to campaign for this from the back benches.”