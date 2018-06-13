Kate Spade And Anthony Bourdain's Deaths Show We Need To Talk About Suicide In Middle Age

Getty Kate Spade, who died by suicide at the age of 55.

Last week designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain tragically took their own lives – Spade was 55 and Bourdain was 61. Suicide prevention campaigns are often aimed younger people, but figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in the UK people aged 40 to 60 are the most likely to take their own lives, with the suicide rate highest for men between the ages of 40 and 44 years. For women, the most common age to complete suicide is between 50 and 54.

ONS

Suicide happens for a complex range of reasons, so it is impossible to highlight one particular cause that might increase suicide rates among people in middle age, explains Rachel Boyd, information manager at mental health charity Mind. “Behind these statistics there are individuals with their own lives and their own set of circumstances, and it’s really important when talking about suicide to not try to explain things that we may never know the truth of,” she says. There are, however, some contributing causes that might apply for both men and women. Financial difficulty, relationship pressures and family struggles can impact mental health at any age but these issues can be particularly acute for those between the ages of 40 and 60. “Certainly people in that age group might quite often be trying to support younger members of their family, but also older parents, and feeling quite a lot of responsibility for the people around them,” Boyd explains. During our twenties and thirties many of us become accustomed to career progression, but if this stalls in middle age, or we experience redundancy, feelings of entrapment may also contribute towards mental ill health. “In that age range you perhaps start to think ‘maybe those options are no longer open to me’ - it can be really difficult for people to talk about emotions of hope, or lack of hope,” Boyd explains. Middle age can also be a time when physical health begins to decline, which can in turn have an impact on mental health.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Anthony Bourdain died by suicide last week at the age of 61.