Kate Winslet Admits She Only Won This Major Award Because Emma Thompson Dropped Out

Kate Winslet via Associated Press

Kate Winslet has revealed she has fellow actor Dame Emma Thompson to thank for her Grammy win.

While the Titanic star has five Baftas, an Oscar and two Emmys to her name, what people might not realise is that she is also a Grammy recipient.

Sadly, it wasn’t for her all-too-often-forgotten single What If, but in the Best Spoken Word Album For Children category, thanks to her performance on the audiobook Listen To The Storyteller.

Advertisement

As it turns out, though, she was almost never attached to the project at all.

Reflecting on her life in the public eye and career during an interview on the How To Fail podcast, Kate said: “I actually have a Grammy – which is totally bonkers, and I 1000 percent shouldn’t have this Grammy at all. I’ll just quickly tell you the story.

“So, yonks ago after Sense And Sensibility, Patrick Doyle, the composer, had written a beautiful piece of music with Wynton Marsalis, and there were some spoken words that had been put to it.

“Emma Thompson phones me one morning, she’s like, ‘hi darling, it’s me, I’ve got to call in a favour. I’m so sorry, I’ve lost my voice… anyway, Pat Doyle, he needs a replacement. I can’t go and record this thing this afternoon. There’s no money. It’s just a favour for a mate. Do you mind?’. Cut to, the whole thing won Best Album For Spoken Word and I won a Grammy.”

Emma Thompson at last year's Baftas via Associated Press

Advertisement

“That’s epic, but poor Emma Thompson gave up a chance for a Grammy,” host Elizabeth Day responded, to which Kate said: “I don’t think she even knows that to be honest, I don’t think she even knows that that’s what happened.”

At least she’s still got her two Oscars to keep her company though, eh?