Katherine Ryan Announces Arrival Of Second Child With Adorable Photo

Katherine Ryan has given birth to her second child, just two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.
The Canadian comedian and actor shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing her in bed holding the newborn child.
She captioned the post: “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”
The 37-year-old, who has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, shared a second photo of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding the baby, joking the child had arrived in time for the football.
She recently entered a civil partnership with her childhood sweetheart, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.
The couple did not reveal the baby’s name or gender.
Katherine recently revealed that her Netflix show The Duchess, which she created and starred in, will not return for a second series because it did not secure enough viewers.