Katherine Ryan And Partner Reveal Name Of Newborn Son And Share More Adorable Pics

Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra have revealed they’ve named their newborn son Frederick Ryan Kootstra. The comedian and actor gave birth to her second child on 14 June, just two weeks after announcing her pregnancy. On Tuesday, Bobby shared a snap on Instagram of himself and Katherine leaving hospital with Frederick as well as another photo of the proud dad gazing down at his son.

“Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th:)” he captioned the pictures. “Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, and in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff #nedvsukr She’s a total hero. 3 hours start to finish #bestday.” Yesterday, Katherine announced the arrival of her second child, but stopped short of revealing the gender or name. Sharing a photo of herself with the newborn, she joked: “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”

Katherine Ryan/Instagram Katherine Ryan