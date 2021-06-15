Katherine Ryan And Partner Reveal Name Of Newborn Son And Share More Adorable Pics

Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra have revealed they’ve named their newborn son Frederick Ryan Kootstra.
The comedian and actor gave birth to her second child on 14 June, just two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.
On Tuesday, Bobby shared a snap on Instagram of himself and Katherine leaving hospital with Frederick as well as another photo of the proud dad gazing down at his son.
“Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th:)” he captioned the pictures.
“Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, and in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff #nedvsukr She’s a total hero. 3 hours start to finish #bestday.”
Yesterday, Katherine announced the arrival of her second child, but stopped short of revealing the gender or name.
Sharing a photo of herself with the newborn, she joked: “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”
The 37-year-old, who has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, shared a second photo of Bobby holding the baby, joking the child had arrived in time for the football.
She recently entered a civil partnership with her childhood sweetheart, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.
Katherine recently revealed that her Netflix show The Duchess, which she created and starred in, will not return for a second series because it did not secure enough viewers.