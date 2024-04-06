Kathy Griffin Reveals Brutal Code Word For Trump In Her Group Chat: 'We Don't Go Easy'

Kathy Griffin Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Kathy Griffin revealed the “hardcore” women in a group chat that isn’t too kind toward former US president Donald Trump.

The comedian told the StraightioLab podcast this week that she’s on a “daily text chain” with the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, as well as adult film star Stormy Daniels and New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued Donald Trump for defamation and sexual abuse.

“And let me tell you, as someone who the feds have actually come after, I really hope they don’t ever subpoena that text chain,” Kathy said.

“We don’t go easy. We do not go easy. We don’t even call Trump ‘him.’ We call him ‘it.’ Yeah, we’re hardcore.”

Kathy is currently embarking on her first tour since the controversy over a 2017 photo she posted in which she held a mask of the then-president smeared in fake blood. The pic led to an investigation by the Secret Service, which she claimed Trump “of course” had a hand in ordering.

The comedian spilled on the group chat while weighing in on her “salon” dinner parties, where guests have included Chandelier singer Sia and comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

Kathy said she’s also had dinners for Monica Lewinsky, Mary Trump, Stormy Daniels, E. Jean Carroll and former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted during the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and has since become a vehement critic of the MAGA movement.

She named Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her dream “gay guest of honour”.

“Because he’s been so successful in crossing over,” she said. “He can go on Fox and hold his own, which is a talent our party is not good at, including myself.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kathy ― who has been recognised for her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community ― called on “the gays” to vote blue down the ballot in November, and warned about what would happen if Trump should win.

“Joe [Biden] is our guy, I’m not fucking around,” she said. “If Trump gets back in there, say goodbye to marriage. You will see gay bashing like you’ve never imagined.”

“It’s gonna be worse than pre-Stonewall,” she said, referring to the 1969 street rebellion widely recognised as a watershed moment in the modern gay rights movement. “So there’s my serious warning that I have to do as a humble, humble icon.”