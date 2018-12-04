The former model and TV personality, who was once believed to be worth an estimated £40 million, has had her plan to repay her debts accepted, a specialist insolvency and companies court has heard.

Katie Price has avoided bankruptcy after agreeing a deal with her creditors.

Lawyers representing her creditors told the London court on Tuesday that her individual voluntary agreement (IVA) proposal was accepted on 30 November.

Katie’s case was originally heard back in August, but was adjourned when her legal team submitted an application for an IVA. Two months later, she was then given time to to negotiate a deal with the taxman over her finances.

It is believed Katie was £22,000 in debt over an unpaid tax bill.

Her financial troubles came following the breakdown of her third marriage to her estranged husband Kieran Hayler. While still separated, the former couple are yet to formally divorce.