Katie Price Avoids Bankruptcy As Hearing Is Adjourned

In the TV personality’s absence, her legal team submitted an application for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) which will see her pay back creditors in installments.

Katie Price has avoided bankruptcy, following a court hearing at the Rolls Building, London, that she was not present for.

The Sun reports that Katie’s hearing will now take place on Tuesday 30 October.

The news comes after weeks of reports about the star’s finances, and amid rumours her West Sussex mansion is up for sale, which she bought for £1.3million in 2014.

Katie’s private life has also been grabbing headlines, and she recently admitted to staging a series of x-rated Thailand photoshoots with new boyfriend, Kris Boyson.

Among the snaps were ones showing a topless Katie kissing Kris, while others featured her posing topless on the beach.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Women’s Hour in late July, she admitted: “These days lots of people do set up pictures because it gets rid of the other paparazzi.

“Back in the day I didn’t but it’s got to the point where you want to set up these pictures to stop people writing what they like.”

Katie’s financial troubles come following the breakdown of her third marriage, to Kieran Hayler. The couple are yet to formally divorce.