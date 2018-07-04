EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/07/2018 15:12 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Katie Price Shuts Down Speculation She Is Celebrity Mum Whose Children Have Been Placed Into Foster Care

    The former glamour model has five children.

    Katie Price has spoken out to shut down speculation that she’s the celebrity mum whose children have been taken into care.

    Earlier this week The Sun claimed a female celebrity - who can’t be named for legal reasons - has had two of her children taken away and placed into foster care.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Katie Price

    Speculation as to who the mother is has been widespread, which has prompted the 40-year-old star to speak out in a live Instagram video.

    Katie, who is mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, 4 and Bunny, 3, said: “I’d like to clarify I’m not the person in the papers today whose kids have been banned or taken away from them.

    “I’ve not been banned from seeing my kids either.”

    Katie split from her third husband Kieran Hayler, who is the father of Jett and Bunny, earlier this year. The couple had been together for five years.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Kieran Hayler and Katie Price

    She has since been linked to fitness instructor Kris Boyson, but a rep for the former glamour model has played down rumours she is set to walk down the aisle for a fourth time.

    They said: “Katie is spending her time working on her fitness, children and her family, particularly her mum.”

    Last year Katie revealed her mum had been diagnosed with the incurable lung condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

    READ MORE:

    Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments
    MORE: uk celebritykatie price