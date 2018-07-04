Earlier this week The Sun claimed a female celebrity - who can’t be named for legal reasons - has had two of her children taken away and placed into foster care.

Katie Price has spoken out to shut down speculation that she’s the celebrity mum whose children have been taken into care.

Speculation as to who the mother is has been widespread, which has prompted the 40-year-old star to speak out in a live Instagram video.

Katie, who is mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, 4 and Bunny, 3, said: “I’d like to clarify I’m not the person in the papers today whose kids have been banned or taken away from them.

“I’ve not been banned from seeing my kids either.”

Katie split from her third husband Kieran Hayler, who is the father of Jett and Bunny, earlier this year. The couple had been together for five years.