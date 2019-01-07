Katie Price Appears In Court To Deny Drink Driving Charge

Katie Price has denied being almost twice over the legal alcohol limit as she appeared in court on Monday. The former model and TV personality was arrested on suspicion of drink driving while driving her pink Range Rover in October last year.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Katie Price heads to her court hearing on Monday

Appearing at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, Katie formally denied the charge. She spoke only to give her plea and her name, address and date of birth. Katie has been bailed until 25 February when she will stand trial over the charge at Bexley Magistrates Court. Police found her in charge of the stationary vehicle at 1.40am at Shooter’s Hill in Greenwich, south-east London, on 10 October. It is alleged Katie had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Katie outside Bromley Magistrates Court