Katie Price Speaks Out After Being Issued Arrest Warrant Over Bankruptcy Case

Katie Price has insisted she is “not running from matters” after being issued an arrest warrant for failing to attend a bankruptcy hearing.

Court judge Catherine Burton said the former glamour model had received “very clear warnings” that she would need to attend a hearing on Tuesday to face questions about her finances, according to PA News.

Earlier this year, the reality star was declared bankrupt for the second time in five years over an unpaid £761,994.05 tax bill.

She was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 after failing to stick to a plan to repay her debts.

A judge at a previous hearing said the media personality risked arrest if she failed to turn up for future court dates.

Judge Burton said Katie had “failed to attend today’s hearing” and had provided no explanation for her absence.

She added: “It is in my judgement necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest. She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing.”

The judge concluded that “the reason for her absence today is irrelevant”.

In a new update shared to her Instagram story late on Tuesday, Katie has since revealed that she is currently in Turkey filming a documentary on corrective surgeries, where she will be getting a procedure on her face.

In a written statement, Katie insisted that she was “fully aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation with my ongoing bankruptcy”, but was “shocked” to find herself “yet again headline news”.

She went on: “The media in my opinion once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and family, there are far greater and more pressing issues going on around the world that are more important, and I’m sure most people are bored of reading stories that are consistently misrepresented.”

Katie added that she was continuing to cooperate and would address matters on return from her work trip.

“Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes,I am neither embarrassed or ashamed. I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right,” she added.

“I am however not running from matters and will continue to take matters with great seriousness.”

She concluded the post: “I will continue to work on my mental health disorders for the sake of myself and family and do the best I can.”

In a follow-up post on her Story, Katie posted a picture of son Harvey, writing that she was “going to enjoy my work trip”.