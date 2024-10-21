Kay Burley Leaves Minister Squirming Over Labour's Promise Not To Raise Taxes For 'Working People'

StephenKinnock struggles when asked if people earning six figures are working people



Yes working people can earn 6 figures & income tax paid by those people should be increased, alongside a wealth tax levied on the super rich. But he cant say that can he? So instead he struggles pic.twitter.com/SfhG6wXSW8 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) October 21, 2024

Kay Burley cornered a minister over Labour’s promise not to raise taxes for “working people” on Monday morning.

The government pledged in their manifesto not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance contributions (NICs) for “working people”.

But, as the October 30 Budget looms closer, there’s growing speculation that Labour will actually raise NICs for employers.

Despite top think tanks suggesting otherwise, health secretary Wes Streeting claimed over the weekend this would not be breach of their manifesto as the government was focused on “people who are on lower or middle incomes”.

On Sky News today, Burley asked social care minister Stephen Kinnock exactly what Labour means by “working people” if people on six-figure salaries are not included in that definition.

The minister just said: “I’m not going to get into speculation about the Budget.”

So the presenter pushed: “If you earn more than six figures, are you not a working person?”

He repeated Labour’s promise not to raise income tax, VAT or NICs for working people.

Burley said: “Even if you earn more than £100,000?”

Kinnock replied: “We will not be breaking any of those manifesto commitments. The chancellor will set the Budget out on October 30, so there’s not that long to wait.”

Burley said: “I’m just asking for clarification from you minister, if you would. If you earn more than six figures, are you no longer a working person?”

“The chancellor will set this out on October 30,” Kinnock deflected.

“What’s your opinion?” Burley said.

“It’s absolutely clear in our manifesto,” He replied.

“It’s not clear to me, that’s why I’m asking you the question,” the presenter hit back.

As he claimed the definition have to be seen “in the rounds,” she said: “You’re either working or you’re not!

“If you’re a working person and you’re earning more than six figures, and you’re paying a lot of tax, you’re still a working person surely.”

She asked her question again, only for Kinnock to defer once more to the manifesto pledges, saying it would not be “appropriate” for him to speculate.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is looking to raise around £40bn in this Budget, in an effort to fill the £22bn black hole Labour say the Tories left in the public finances and to help public services.

A split has since emerged in the cabinet as ministers fear their departments are going to be facing intense spending cuts.