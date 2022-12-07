Kay Burley Mocks Rishi Sunak Over His Latest U-Turn: 'The Prime Minister's Not In Charge'

Kay Burley made the jibe as she grilled health secretary Steve Barclay Sky News

Kay Burley has accused Rishi Sunak of being “not really being in charge” of the country following his latest U-turn.

The Sky News presenter mocked the prime minister as she grilled health secretary Steve Barclay.

It was revealed last night that the prime minister had buckled over his previous opposition to new onshore wind farms following a major Tory rebellion.

The climbdown came hard on the heels of a separate U-turn which saw the government ditch rules forcing councils to build more new homes.

Burley told Steve Barclay: ”The prime minister’s not really in charge at the moment - there was another U-turn last night when it came to the onshore wind farms. What’s going on?”

The minister responded: “The prime minister has taken a very strong stand in terms of the priority of getting inflation down.”

Pressed again on the wind farms U-turn, Barclay said: “I think it’s important that we listen to colleagues.

“That’s our parliamentary process and it’s important that we do these things with local consent.”

Highlighting the extent of the about-turn, Burley said: “But he said absolutely not in the summer.”