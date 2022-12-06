Rishi Sunak U-Turn As Government To Press Ahead With New Onshore Wind Farms

. PA News

Rishi Sunak has reversed his position on new onshore wind farms as the government said it will consult on proposals to allow further developments.

The prime minister had pledged to oppose any extra turbines when he was running to be Tory leader in an apparent effort to curry favour with local activists.

Now Sunak is faced with another Conservative backbench rebellion, with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson both signing an amendment in the name of former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke calling for the ban on new onshore wind farms to be lifted.

A tweet setting out his clear opposition to new developments – “scrap plans to relax the ban on onshore wind” – was still on his Twitter feed when the announcement was made on Tuesday.

Calls to end the ban on new onshore wind farms, which has been in place since 2015, have grown amid efforts to secure the UK’s energy independence as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has squeezed supplies.

🚨Massive Rishi Sunak U-turn🚨



Government tonight launches consultation paving the way for new onshore wind projects.



Sunak while running for Tory leader in July 👇👇👇 https://t.co/yk1wW9fwpn — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) December 6, 2022

WIND U-TURN: Another change of course from Rishi Sunak, as onshore wind farms will be able to be built for the first time since 2015 in England.



It follows Tory rebellion led by Simon Clarke and Alok Sharma.



Here is what he said in the summer: pic.twitter.com/csYiZAMyvC — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) December 6, 2022

In a statement, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “The government commits to launching a technical consultation to explore how local authorities demonstrate local support and respond to views of their communities when considering onshore wind development in England.

“Decisions on onshore wind sites will continue to be made at a local level as these are best made by local representatives who know their areas best and are democratically accountable to the local community.

“To deliver a more localist approach, and its commitments in the British energy security strategy, the government will consult on proposed changes to national planning policy. This follows positive engagement with MPs.

“Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and appropriately address any impacts identified by the local community.

“Local authorities would also have to demonstrate their support for certain areas as being suitable for onshore wind, moving away from rigid requirements for sites to be designated in local plans.”