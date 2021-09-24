Ex-White House Press Secretary Accidentally Disses Trump Instead Of Biden

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a graphic on Thursday showing a rise in murders in 2020 and blamed it on Joe Biden, who became president in 2021.

“The US murder rate under Joe Biden...” she wrote, alongside a graphic showing a nearly 30% spike in murders last year, when she was a spokesperson for then-President Donald Trump. The graph was included in an article by The New York Times this week about the increase in murders last summer and the flattening of the murder rate this year.

McEnany deleted the tweet, but not before numerous journalists and Twitter users captured it.