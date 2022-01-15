Keanu Reeves Reveals The Only 2 Stars He's Ever Asked For An Autograph

Keanu Reeves has had few signature moments in his life ― when it comes to getting autographs.
The Matrix Resurrections star has revealed he has only ever asked two celebrities for their autograph ― rocker Lou Reed and comedian George Carlin.
Lou Reed’s was for a friend, he told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert in a leftover clip shared from a recent appearance.
“He was cool about it,” Keanu said of The Velvet Underground icon. “It was a little piece of paper, and it was blue ink. And it just said ‘Lou Reed.’”
“It would have been really disappointing if it didn’t say ‘Lou Reed,’” the host cracked.
“I know,” Keanu replied. “But it could have said ‘all my best’ or ... ”
As for George Carlin, who appeared in Keanu’s 1989 hit movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, that autograph was a keeper. And it was a salty one.
“He wrote … I think it was, ‘Dear Keanu, Fuck you!’,” Keanu recalled.
“I always thought he just wrote that for me,” the John Wick star continued. “Then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! ... Anyway, beautiful.”
Lou Reed died in 2013 at the age of 71. George Carlin died in 2008, also aged 71.
The longtime cinema idol also revealed that he loves peanut butter and honey on toast, and that Rollerball (1975) was his favourite action movie as a kid.
Watch the full interview above.