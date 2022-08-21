Keep Renationalisation Of Energy Firms 'On The Table', Pleads Nicola Sturgeon

Labour has so far resisted calls to renationalise energy firms, instead pledging to freeze the price cap at its current rate of £1,971 for six months.

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both pledged to support families through the cost of living crisis. Truss said she would do so by cutting taxes, while Sunak has promised to temporarily slash VAT on energy bills to bring them down.

Sturgeon’s call comes as a former minister claimed energy giants were not making enough profit to fund a potential price freeze — despite the five biggest oil firms raking in £50bn between them.