Keir Starmer Announces '100-Year Partnership' With Ukraine On First Visit To Kyiv As PM

Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during a bilateral meeting inside 10 Downing Street last October. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has unveiled a “100-year partnership” to help protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression during his first trip to Kyiv as prime minister.

In a surprise visit, the PM arrived at the city’s railway station early this morning.

It comes just days before Donald Trump becomes US president again and amid uncertainty over what that will mean for Ukraine, which relies heavily on America for military and financial support.

Downing Street said the UK-Ukraine partnership - which Starmer will sign with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy - will cover areas including defence, science, energy and trade.

Starmer’s visit is his first trip to Ukraine since 2023, when he was still opposition leader.

He will announce £40 million of UK support for Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery. That comes on top of the £12.8 billion the government has pledged in military and civilian aid since Russia’s invasion nearly three years ago.

The PM said: ”[Vladimir] Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.

“This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come.

“The power of our long-term friendships cannot be underestimated. Supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion and rebuild a prosperous, sovereign future, is vital to this government’s foundation of security and our plan for change.

“Through this partnership, we are creating a strong economy that works for the British people, a safe country that protects our interests at home and abroad, and a prosperous society.”

The deal commits the two sides to co-operate on defence – especially maritime security against Russian activity in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Sea of Azov – and on technology projects including drones, which have become vital weapons for both sides in the war.

The treaty also includes a system to help track stolen Ukrainian grain exported by Russia from occupied parts of the country.

Zelenskyy says he and Starmer also will discuss a plan, raised by French President Emmanuel Macron, that would see troops from France and other Western countries stationed in Ukraine to oversee a ceasefire agreement.

