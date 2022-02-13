Keir Starmer To Accuse Boris Johnson Of Causing 'Perfect Storm' Of Crime

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of being behind a “perfect storm” making communities feel unsafe as he places the fight against crime at the centre of Labour’s local election campaign.

The Labour leader said Boris Johnson and his government “do one thing and say another” as the prime minister faces the prospect of being fined for allegedly breaching his own lockdown laws.

Ahead of visiting a Labour police and crime commissioner in Sunderland on Monday, Starmer shared figures suggesting violent youth crime has cost £11 billion since the Conservatives took office.

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, said: “The Tories are creating a perfect storm of failing communities that don’t feel safe, failing to tackle violent crime and failing to provide the ambition and opportunities young people need to make positive choices.”

He will tour the North and the Midlands this week with his “contract with the British people”, pledging security, prosperity and respect for all.

Labour hopes the focus on safety against the backdrop of possible police action against Johnson and his Downing Street staff over partygate allegations will win votes in the May elections.

The party’s analysis of Youth Violence Commission estimates suggests the cost of violent youth crime in England was £11 billion since 2010.