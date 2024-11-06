Keir Starmer Congratulates Donald Trump On His 'Historic' Election Victory

Keir Starmer via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic” victory in the US presidential election.

The prime minister said America and the UK would continue to “stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise”.

He made his comments as Trump inches towards officially defeating Kamala Harris to return to the White House.

Starmer said: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Starmer and foreign secretary David Lammy had dinner with Trump in September when the PM was in New York for the UN general assembly.

But the pair’s relationship suffered a major blow when Trump’ campaign accused the Labour Party of “foreign interference” in the US election.

The Republican candidate filed a legal complaint after Labour officials flew to US swing states to voluntarily campaign for the Democrats’ Kamala Harris.

They said Labour had “inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric”.

Pressed at the time on whether it would jeapordise his relationship with Trump, Starmer said: “No. I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us, we established a good relationship, which we did, and we’re grateful for him for making the time.

“We had a good, constructive discussion, and, of course as prime minster of the United Kingdom I will work with whoever the American people return as their president in their elections which are very close now.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy - who has previously described Trump as “a racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser”, also congratulated the president-elect and his running mate, JD Vance.

He said: “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.

“We look forward to working with you and JD vance in the years ahead.”